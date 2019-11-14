Ghostlight Coffee opens second shop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ghostlight Coffee held a grand opening Thursday for its second store in Midtown.

City leaders and customers were welcomed to the coffee shop at 800 South Patterson Boulevard. The business will be open for breakfast and lunch every day.

The owner says the expansion was years in the making.

“We were ready to make a move and do something new, something a little different,” said Shane Anderson.

The shop’s original location is on Wayne Avenue in the historic South Park.

Click here to learn more about Ghostlight Coffee.

