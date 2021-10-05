NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Author James A. Willis will be appearing at the New Lebanon Branch Library to present his group, The Ghosts of Ohio, on Tuesday, October 5.

According to a release by the Dayton Metro Library, Willis founded this ghost hunting group in 1999. The group investigates and researches hauntings across the state of Ohio.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Willis will share audio, video and photographs from his work, the release said. He will also have equipment such as cameras, infrared cameras, instant-read thermometers, tape recorders and EMF recorders available for library patrons to explore.

This is a free event and the public is welcome to attend.

For more information about Dayton Metro Library programs, click here.