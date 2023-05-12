DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Karen Hesser is the new CEO of Five Rivers MetroParks. She started on May 1 and said she already has some big plans ahead.

2 NEWS sat down with Hesser to get a more in-depth look at what she hopes to accomplish.

“The good news is, I’ve been here for eleven years,” Hesser said. “My previous role was Chief of Operations, so I have a good handle on the agency itself, but with the new role, things that I’m focusing on that I shared with the team include making sure that we’re focusing on our Community Comprehensive Master Plan.”

The agency’s 10-year Comprehensive Master Plan continues to be a driving force. The plan was created based on extensive community input to ensure MetroParks priorities match those of the community.

Hesser also highlighted the MetroParks` Strategic Plan, which has three priorities: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Climate Change Mitigation and financial sustainability and making sure that the community perspective and expectations remain front and center.

More information about Five Rivers MetroParks and their mission can be found on their website.