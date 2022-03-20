BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A wedding show will be taking place in Beavercreek on Sunday at 11 a.m.

According to A Bridal Affair Wedding Shows, the Dayton Wedding Show event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Beavercreek at 3520 Pentagon Park Blvd. on Sunday.

The event is free but registration is required.

The show will feature wedding professionals from the area to help with wedding planning. There will also be giveaways including wedding rings and over $10,000 in gift cards.

According to the host of the event, every couple will receive a special wedding gift card valued at $200.

To register for the event, click here.