Getting hitched? Dayton Arcade available for 2021-22 wedding ceremonies and more

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re planning a wedding, wedding reception, gala or performance event, you can now showcase your event in one of the most iconic spaces in Dayton, the Dayton Arcade Rotunda.

On Friday, the 90-foot glass rotunda was reimagined as a wedding venue for an invite-only event, but managers of the space said it’s not limited to weddings.

“This could be the next fundraising event to support other causes in the Dayton region. This could be a great concert space. This could be a community roundtable,” said Bill Perry, the development manager at Culture Works.

The space can seat up to 500 guests. It can host events with theater-style seating for up to 800 guests, and standing events with up to 1,000. It also showcases the features of the original arcade. “The tile floor is the original replica of the original tile laid in 1904 which is a really unique space,” said Kevin Tunstall, the events director at Culture Works.

Money generated from events held in the space will support other local arts organizations.

“It’s going to add additional opportunity to think creatively,” said Lisa Hanson, the executive director at Culture Works. “There’s this hope for the future because we’re all coming together, and I think this is a symbol of that. It’s a symbol of the strong community spirit we have in Dayton, but our future is bright.

Perry said, “Culture Works is the intersection of culture and community and I think this is a great physical representation of where culture meets community.”

The space will open to the public in August. To book your 2021-22 event, fill out this form or contact events director Kevin Tunstall at ktunstall@cultureworks.org or 937-222-2445.