FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Racers came out in full force on Saturday to the Air Force Marathon in Greene County.

During the 27th annual Air Force Marathon, people participated in the different races. The different races included the full marathon, half marathon, wheeled marathon, 10K, 5K, 1K and more.

As a part of the marathon’s opening ceremonies, which began Saturday at 6:15 a.m., fireworks and military flyovers made their presence known to the eager participants.

A Bellbrook resident named Barb told 2 NEWS she had participated in the virtual option during the COVID pandemic. She says the most exciting thing to her was actually getting to finish the race.

“The most exciting thing. I did it. I’m that much better than anybody else could be,” said Barb.

The Finish Line Festival is open to the public until 3:30 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Attendees can listen to live music, try some of the vendors and watch the reveal of the 2024 Featured Aircraft.

2 NEWS congratulates all of the participants for their hard work.