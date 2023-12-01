DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Reservations are now open for the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight holiday concerts happening Dec. 19 and 20.

The free concert celebrates the holidays with a variety of classic holiday favorites performed at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Each concert starts at 7 p.m. and run 70 to 90 minutes.

Ticket requests can be made by visiting the museum’s website. Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation of their ticket request.

Due to the popularity of the free concerts, tickets are required and limited to six per person.

For more information, call 937-255-3286.