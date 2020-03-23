“Get through it;” Montgomery County encouraging citizens to follow Stay at Home order

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 11 million people in the state of Ohio are now facing the reality of a state-mandated shut down starting Monday at midnight.

Montgomery County resident, Shana Lloyd said she wasn’t surprised by the announcement of the Stay at Home Order, but she still had some concerns.

“I’m a human being so obviously there was a level of panic,” said Lloyd.

According to the 12-page order, non essential movement is being restricted in the coming weeks.

The order will be in effect until April 6 at the earliest.

Some are wondering whether the order to stay home will be enforced.

“Most of us in law enforcement never thought that we would have to enforce a stay at home order, but we will,” warned Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “If you are found in violation, in certain cases enforcement action will be taken.”

Sheriff Streck is also warning people of the possibility of rising tensions as multiple people must be in close proximity for long periods of time.

” As tensions get high, remember you’re allowed to go outside, you’re allowed to leave your house or go outside in the garage. Separate, give youself some alone time and get through it,” encouraged Streck.

Health officials are saying these steps are necessary to save the lives of our neighbors.

“I feel like Ohio is leading the charge in this,” said Lloyd “We’re doing this to control the spread right and to keep people safe which is so important.”