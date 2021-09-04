Get sweet treats at the Small Business Support Stand in Kettering Saturday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you want to get treats, desserts and a cup of lemonade while supporting small businesses in the Miami Valley, you can visit the Small Business Support Stand Saturday.

According to a release, you can find the stand on Foxdale Drive in Kettering and it starts at noon. There will be 18 different homemade desserts prepared by local businesses and bakers from the Dayton region.

Desserts will include cupcakes, pies, cobblers, cheesecakes, pound cakes and more, even some gluten free options. All proceeds from the event go to Sophia Learning Center in Kettering to provide resources to help children learn.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Get sweet treats at the Small Business Support Stand in Kettering Saturday

2 NEWS Today Weekend

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Alter Fest returns after year off because of COVID-19

Ohio Task Force 1 returning home after doing assessments in Louisiana

Afghan refugees receive aid from US government but deal with poor conditions

More News