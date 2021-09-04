Get sweet treats at the Small Business Support Stand in Kettering Saturday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you want to get treats, desserts and a cup of lemonade while supporting small businesses in the Miami Valley, you can visit the Small Business Support Stand Saturday.

According to a release, you can find the stand on Foxdale Drive in Kettering and it starts at noon. There will be 18 different homemade desserts prepared by local businesses and bakers from the Dayton region.

Desserts will include cupcakes, pies, cobblers, cheesecakes, pound cakes and more, even some gluten free options. All proceeds from the event go to Sophia Learning Center in Kettering to provide resources to help children learn.