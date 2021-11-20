HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Park and Recreation Board opened a new skate and bike park on Saturday.

According to the Parks and Recreation Board, this soft opening event was held from 1:30 to 3:30 pm on November 20.

The event included a demo by BMX biker Tommy Zula, followed by a meet and greet. The board also said drawings were held including a grand prize raffle from DK Bicycles.

The first 60 people to need them all received free bike helmets donated by the Children’s Medical Center.