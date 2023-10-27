DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns Oct. 28, and with nearly 5,000 local drop-off spots around the country, finding one should be easy.

Some of these drop-off locations have boxes available in their lobby during specific hours, others have 24/7 boxes available. To find a drop-off site near you, visit the DEA website.

Contact your local pharmacy to see if they are participating in the take back program.

Here’s where you can drop off your unwanted medications:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

University of Dayton Police Department

Dayton Police Department

Sinclair Police Department

Kettering Police Department

Butler Township Police Department

Montgomery County Sheriff – Harrison Township

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Beavercreek Police Department

Green County Sheriff’s Office

Vandalia Police Department

Huber Heights Police Department

Kroger on Old Troy Pike

Riverside Police Department

Wright Patterson Airforce Base 88th Security Forces Squad

Miami Township Police Department

Fairborn Police Department

Sugarcreek Township Police Department

Bellbrook Township Police Department

Englewood Police Department

City of Clayton Police Department

Now in its 25th year, the program was designed by the DEA to help citizens safely and anonymously discard unused medications from their homes.

Aimed at eliminating opportunities for misuse of medication, this program is part of the DEA’s ongoing efforts to combat the drug overdose epidemic.