DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns Oct. 28, and with nearly 5,000 local drop-off spots around the country, finding one should be easy.
Some of these drop-off locations have boxes available in their lobby during specific hours, others have 24/7 boxes available. To find a drop-off site near you, visit the DEA website.
Contact your local pharmacy to see if they are participating in the take back program.
Here’s where you can drop off your unwanted medications:
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
- University of Dayton Police Department
- Dayton Police Department
- Sinclair Police Department
- Kettering Police Department
- Butler Township Police Department
- Montgomery County Sheriff – Harrison Township
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office
- Beavercreek Police Department
- Green County Sheriff’s Office
- Vandalia Police Department
- Huber Heights Police Department
- Kroger on Old Troy Pike
- Riverside Police Department
- Wright Patterson Airforce Base 88th Security Forces Squad
- Miami Township Police Department
- Fairborn Police Department
- Sugarcreek Township Police Department
- Bellbrook Township Police Department
- Englewood Police Department
- City of Clayton Police Department
Now in its 25th year, the program was designed by the DEA to help citizens safely and anonymously discard unused medications from their homes.
Aimed at eliminating opportunities for misuse of medication, this program is part of the DEA’s ongoing efforts to combat the drug overdose epidemic.