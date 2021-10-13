DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you have Styrofoam material laying around that you can’t properly recycle, Montgomery County Environmental Services is offering residents a way to properly dispose of it.

Montgomery County Environmental Services, City of Dayton, Eco Development, Five Rivers Metro Parks are hosting a Styrofoam recycling event Saturday, Oct. 16. The event will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark at 1301 E Siebenthaler Ave.

The material will be collected by Eco Development and taken to its facility in Mason to process the items and turn them into new products, including surfboards, pictures frames and polystyrene.

Used food containers will not be accepted at this recycling event.