DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University has invited the community to a free, all-day Adventure Summit on Saturday, February 12.

According to Wrights State, this event is open to everyone who loves the outdoors and features over 40 inspirational speakers, an outdoor adventure expo, clinics and competitions.

“The Adventure Summit gives the public a chance to plan outdoor adventures, connect with local resources, participate in competitions, and be inspired by their neighbors and some of the world’s most exciting adventurers,” said Angela York, Five Rivers MetroParks special events coordinator.

Presentations include:

Thru Hiking Catalina Island by Kelsey Fulton

Traveling the Carretera Austral through Chilean Patagonia by Steve Bauerle

Walking and Biking the Camino Portuguese by Michelle and Brian Coleman

All the Places You Own: Explore Your National Parks by the Maitlands

The Grand Canyon: Learn, Plan, Go! by Charley Schuerholtz

Panel Discussion on Diversity in the Outdoors featuring Justin Yoder, founder of LGBT Outdoors

Bailey’s: Ohio’s Newest Outdoor Adventure Destination by Joe Crowley and Peter Kotses

Backpacking Loops of Ohio by Jim Rahtz

50K a Day: A Record-Setting Journey on Ohio’s Buckeye Trail by Everett Brandt

The Healing Powers of Nature Pursuing Our Dreams by Sofia Lopez-Mimendi

A Tribute to Adventurer Allen Johnson by Karla and Carl Brun

In addition to speakers, Wright State said The Adventure Summit offers an expo featuring more than 25 outdoor recreation vendors, local clubs and recreation organizations. Music at the expo will be provided by Joshua Tree Skin Care’s rock-climbing DJs.

Attendees are also welcome to drop off used gear to be sold on consignment to benefit Beaver Creek Wetland Association’s Spotted Turtle Trail Fund.

The Adventure Summit began at 9 am Saturday and will continue until 7:30 pm. To attend, simply go to the Wright State University Student Union building at 210 Student Union.

For a full schedule of presenters, click here.