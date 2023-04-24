DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — April 22 to April 30 has been declared Ohio State Parks Week by Governor Mike DeWine, just in time to visit your local or state park and take in nature.

A cold snap has made its presence felt in the Miami Valley, but temperatures later in the week will be ideal to get outside to enjoy the numerous local and state parks in the state. You won’t have to travel far to see what Ohio offers in nature.

Parker Wenos, University of Dayton Assistant Director of Outdoor Education, said, “You can travel about 20 minutes, and you can have a tangible experience where you can get outside hit reset, turn technology off.”

Parks bring about many health benefits that you may not know about.

Amy Dingle, Five Rivers Metroparks Outdoor Connections, said, “They don’t realize all the benefits that Parks can give them, whether it’s lowering their stress and anxiety and their blood pressure helping increase their measures or concentration.”

For a person who has never visited a park, right now is the best time to take advantage with the changing seasons.

Tyler Black, Executive Director at the Johnny Appleseed Park District, said, “You see the trees budding out. You see wildflowers as you walk down a trail. And it’s really as simple as just getting out of your car and going for a walk.”

It is important to conserve the park’s land, preserving wildlife and plants for the future generations.

Dingle said, “Once it’s destroyed. You can’t necessarily get it back, and so we are stewards of that land and hope to pass that on to future generations.”

The 76th state park, Great Council State Park, is currently under construction just to the north of Xenia.