Get Out & Vote event brings food, voting resources to Dayton community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church held a Get Out & Vote event on Thursday, despite heavy rain and cold temperatures.

The church has been providing food to hundreds of people in the community for a while. Thursdays event, sponsored by Attorney Michael Wright and Sugarcreek Bacon, also served as an opportunity to encourage Daytonians to vote.

“You have to get out and vote. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, please just get out and vote…Don’t let other people dictate your life,” emphasized Terry Owens, a volunteer at the event.

Thursday’s event drew a crowd and more than 500 free boxes of nutritious food were given out. The church says even after the election is over, they plan to continue serving their community.

“[We’re] making sure that since we’re in a food dessert we can provide as much help as we can,” said Owens.