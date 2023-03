DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for ways to get healthy this summer? RiverScape MetroPark is hosting weekly community fitness events!

Beginning in May, the park will be hosting fitness events on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning at 6 p.m.. These events will include Boot Camp with The Unit, Tai Chi and Qigong at the River, Bootymix Fitness, Innergize and Swerk with MVP Dance Fit.

These fitness classes are free and open to the public. For more information on upcoming park events, click here.