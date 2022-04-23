MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – After celebrating Earth Day this Friday, many communities are hosting cleanup and recycling events this weekend.

Here are just two ways you can get involved this Saturday.

Styrofoam recycling

Montgomery County and Huber Heights are working to provide residents with a way to properly recycle styrofoam. In a release, Environmental Services of Montgomery County said anyone can bring their unwanted styrofoam to the Rose Music Center parking lot, located at 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights.

Event leaders do ask that you not bring used food containers.

This event will be open from 9 am until 1 pm.

Living City Project

The Living City Project is hosting 5 separate cleanup events on Saturday, April 23 in various locations around Dayton and the surrounding area. The Living City Project says the first event begins at 8:30 am, and the last one ends at 4 PM, so there is plenty of time to get involved.

8:30 am-11:30 am: West Dayton, Catalpa Woods, Highview Hills, Cornell Heights

9 am – 12 pm: Burkhart Neighborhood

10 am- 12 pm: Oregon Historic District

10 am – 1 pm: Westwood Neighborhood

2 pm – 4 pm: Historic South Park

For exact addresses, visit the Living City Project website here.

The Living City Project is also hosting cleanup events throughout the spring. Dates and locations can be found here.