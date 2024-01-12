DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Uber has announced a new partnership that gives teens a free ride to see the new “Mean Girls” movie in theaters.

From Friday, Jan. 12, to Monday, Jan. 15, Uber is offering two free rides (up to $15) for new Uber Teen account riders. These accounts are for teens ages 13-17.

Uber and Paramount Pictures are teaming up to offer teens free rides to see “Mean Girls” this weekend. (Credit: Paramount)

Uber Teen accounts offer parental supervision including live safety features and real-time updates, parents can follow along from pickup to drop off at the theater.

To claim the offer, you must set up an Uber Teen account and complete the sign-up process including a mandatory safety onboarding. For more information, visit Uber’s website.

“Mean Girls,” the musical remake of the 2004 teen comedy, opens today at Cinemark, Amc Theater and Cinépolis.