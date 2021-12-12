DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City market is offering both walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and same-day COVID-19 PCR testing at its store at 324 Salem Avenue in Dayton.

This clinic is part of a partnership with Attest BioSciences of North Hampton Ohio. Attest BioSciences said that it will provide COVID-19 booster shots as well as first and second doses for all three vaccines.

Vaccines and same-day tests are now available at the Gem City Market wellness program from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This program began on Saturday, December 4.