DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is teaming up with other local organizations to local families this Wednesday, December 22.

With God’s Grace will be providing whole chickens and side dishes to 2,000 families at a drive-thru Mobile food pantry at the Dixie Twin Drive-in, the organization said in a Facebook post. Sides may include stuffing, corn, green beans, gravy, mashed potatoes and mac & cheese.

The event will run from 1 pm to 3 pm at 6201 North Dixie Drive in Dayton. With God’s Grace does ask that guests not arrive before noon.

The Dixie Twin Drive-in said that volunteers are still needed to load cars on Wednesday. Volunteers should arrive at the drive-in at 11:30 am. As of 8:30 am, only 38 of the 100 slots had been filled.

To volunteer at the Christmas food giveaway, sign up for a slot here.

This event is in collaboration with the Hall Hunger Initiative and the Levin Family Foundation.