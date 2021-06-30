Chill out at Trotwood library’s ice cream social July 7

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood branch of the Dayton Metro Library will celebrate its first anniversary with an ice cream social on Wednesday, July 7.

The free event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. will feature a DJ, storytimes, library mascots Cosmo and Pip and free ice cream bars while supplies last. Artist Geno Luketic will complete his clay tile art installation and visitors are invited to add their creativity to the project, and even try out a potter’s wheel.

The library said it was set to have a grand opening celebration on March 13, 2020, but the COVID pandemic forced a significant change in plans. Instead of celebrating the newest branch, all Dayton Metro Library locations temporarily closed on that date and the branch quietly opened to the public on July 7, 2020.

“We have even more reason to celebrate now,” said Caitlin Wissler, Trotwood Branch Manager. “Not only are we thrilled to commemorate our amazing Library facility, we can also enjoy gathering in person again, as so many COVID restrictions are lifted. We’re getting back to normal, our Summer Challenge is under way, Pop-Up Programs are taking place, and we’re eager to celebrate with our community.”

Masks are not required, but those who are unvaccinated, including children younger than vaccination age, are asked to wear one.

For more information, visit the Trotwood Branch Library at 855 E. Main St., or call the Ask Me Line at (937) 463-2665.