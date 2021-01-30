Get a 2021 dog license at Montgomery County events Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two events are being held in Montgomery County Saturday so you can get your dog license before the deadline.

The SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in Washington Township will be selling licenses from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is at the Humane Education Center on Washington Church Road

In Trotwood, dog licensing is available at the Cultural and Community Art Center on Lake Center Drive from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The deadline to purchase a 2021 license without penalty is July 1.

For more information, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs