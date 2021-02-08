Germantown Police Department receives certification for implementing state standards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced Monday that the Germantown Police Department adopted and implemented state standards.

According to a release, 483 agencies are certified and 72 are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring.

The standards were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies.

For a complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified, visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative.