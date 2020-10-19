Germantown MetroParks makes 2 new trails, extends another

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Germantown MetroPark is expanding its current selection of trails with the introduction of two new ones, as well as an extension of existing trails at the park.

Both new trails are accessible through the Twin Valley Trail parking lot: the first is a two-mile purple trail loop and the second is nearly a mile long brown loop. The orange loop has been extended by over two-miles.

“The new trail at Germantown MetroPark has been designed to protect special natural areas and inspire a personal connection with nature for generations to come,” said Mike Osborne, regional park manager. “It’s also a great place for people to learn about biodiversity, as several habitats can be viewed in a compact area with an easily accessible trail.”

These two new trails and the extended orange loop on the Twin Valley Trail are all open.

