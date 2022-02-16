GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A child narrowly escaped her home after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a two-story home on the 1200 block of Kern Drive after it caught fire. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews arrived on the scene just before 10:30 am.

One of the kids was still asleep inside the home at the time of the fire, Germantown Fire Chief Dan Alldred said. Awakened by the blaze, she found she couldn’t escape through her bedroom door, so she jumped out the window to the driveway.

The girl was taken to the hospital for mild injuries.

Nobody was seriously injured, but the house was left damaged beyond repair. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.