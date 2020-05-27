GermanFest Picnic canceled, alternative event in the works

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner announced Wednesday that it had decided to cancel the 2020 GermanFest Picnic scheduled from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16.

This would have been the 37th year for the event and it plans to return next year for its 38th year from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 with all of the attractions that make it special to the Dayton area.

In a press release the organizers said that the cancellation was due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty it would pose to staging the event in its traditional format.

The GermanFest Picnic is a major annual fundraiser for Liederkranz-Turner, Dayton’s oldest German Society. To address the financial challenge presented by this the organization is currently planning an alternative Picnic to be held at the Liederkranz facility the same August weekend.

The organizers say that the plan is to offer some of the same attractions virtually, as well as the traditional food and beverages in a way that will meet health and safety requirements. Details will be announced over the coming weeks.