Germanfest adapts to pandemic, offers picnic carryout instead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Liederkranz-Turner changed up the traditional Germanfest celebration and will instead be hosting a Germanfest Picnic Lite from Friday, Aug. 14, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

Organizers will now offer Germanfest food items at designated times throughout the day at at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse.

  • Friday, Aug. 14 — 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 15 — 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 16 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to donate to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner and future Germanfest events.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar