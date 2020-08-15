Germanfest adapts to pandemic, offers picnic carryout instead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Liederkranz-Turner changed up the traditional Germanfest celebration and will instead be hosting a Germanfest Picnic Lite from Friday, Aug. 14, to Sunday, Aug. 16.

Organizers will now offer Germanfest food items at designated times throughout the day at at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse.

Friday, Aug. 14 — 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

— 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 — 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to donate to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner and future Germanfest events.