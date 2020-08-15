DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Liederkranz-Turner changed up the traditional Germanfest celebration and will instead be hosting a Germanfest Picnic Lite from Friday, Aug. 14, to Sunday, Aug. 16.
Organizers will now offer Germanfest food items at designated times throughout the day at at the Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse.
- Friday, Aug. 14 — 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 15 — 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 16 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here to donate to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner and future Germanfest events.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- I-70E closed at Old Mill Road after accident
- Germanfest adapts to pandemic, offers picnic carryout instead
- Medical event may have been cause of fatal Darke County crash
- Woman hit by car on Catalpa Drive in Dayton
- Motorcycle accident in Germantown sends 1 person to hospital