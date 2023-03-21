GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — No one is injured after a German Township home went up in flames overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a home on State Route 725 near Browns Run Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

According to a 911 call, a neighbor called in the fire, reporting flames and hearing explosions.

Dispatch reported that everyone made it safely out of the home and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.