BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Germain Ford of Beavercreek has been known as one of the top places to go for any new or used Ford truck or SUV. It is now a hot spot for all types of vehicles needing repairs.

Germain Ford wanted their customers’ vehicles to be checked out and serviced faster. A $5 million expansion is hoping to do just that. Space totaling more than 31,000 square feet is dedicated to just parts and service.

The expansion makes it better for the customers, but easier for employees to do their job as well. Additionally, the company credits the ability to expand thanks to all the construction going in the Miami Valley and the need for trucks.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the Germain Ford expansion is proof the economy in this part of the state is strong.

“Tells you that they think this economy is going to continue to grow,” DeWine said. “They think the need for repairing trucks and cars is going to continue to grow. So it’s a it’s a good sign. I think it’s a good, good sign for our part of the state.”

According to DeWine, Ohio’s economy is “on the move,” with Germain’s expansion being the latest example.