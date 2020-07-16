Georgia man sentenced for deadly crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

Thomas Massey

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Georgia man has been sentenced to time in prison for causing a crash that killed a woman on I-75 northbound at the Main Street exit.

33-year-old Thomas Massey was traveling northbound on I-75 on April 23, 2018, when he failed to slow for traffic and rear-ended a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Candace Flaugher. Flaugher’s vehicle was then pushed into the back of a white box truck, enduring significant damage.

Flaugher sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital along with two passengers with serious injuries.

Authorities at the scene of the crash reported that Massey appeared to be jittery and had rapid eye movements. After suspected methamphetamine was found on his person, he was arrested on a drug charge. His blood later positively indicated levels of methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Flaugher was released from the hospital on April 30, 2018, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries after returning to the hospital on May 5, 2018.

Massey was found guilty on July 2, 2020, of one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

He was sentenced Thursday, July 16, to a mandatory prison term of nine years as well as a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “This defendant, under the influence of drugs, chose to drive impaired, killing an innocent driver and injuring others. The deceased victim, Dr. Flaugher, was a physician who devoted her life to caring for others.”

