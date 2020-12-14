Generous donation giving children in need a better night sleep

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A local non-profit has seen an increase for requests for beds for children, and two organizations are helping deliver on that need with generous donations.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that every child in our community has a safe place, a bed, with warm bedding to sleep in,” says Tracy Janess, President of Secret Smiles Dayton.

Since 2002, Secret Smiles has given a bed to more than 8,000 children in the community. This year, 100+ Women Who Care Dayton is helping in that effort with a $24,400 donation.

“Because our organization was founded by a woman who was asked to raise money for beds, I think it really spoke to our group,” says Pamela Browning, a member of 100+ Women Who Care Dayton.

“That’s going to be about 125 more beds for kids,” estimates Robert Klaben, Vice President of Communications for Morris Furniture Company.

The check was presented to Secret Smiles Monday morning at the Morris Home Beavercreek Showroom inside the Fairfield Commons Mall. Morris Furniture has been partnering with Secret Smiles since 2002, with every mattress purchased generating a donation to the organization.

Monday’s donation comes at a crucial time during a year when many are struggling.

“Last year during the tornado, they had an increased number of families who needed beds, and this year with the coronavirus with families losing their jobs, losing their apartments, losing their homes, people have been displaced,” describes Klaben.

“The pandemic has really increased the number of families that have come to us asking for help,” states Janess. “So something like this at this time is really going to make a difference.”

This year alone, Secret Smiles donated 500 beds, which Morris Furniture helped deliver.

“We never could’ve come together to help so many children in need–Individually we couldn’t have done it,” says Larry Klaben, President & CEO of Morris Furniture Company.

The furniture store contributed an additional $6,450 on Monday to help children in need rest a little easier.

If you would like to make a donation to Secret Smiles, click here.