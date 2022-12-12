DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local food truck is asking for help after its generator was stolen on Saturday.
According to a Facebook post by Billie Gold Bubble Tea, the generator was stolen off the back of the bus on the side of US-35 eastbound, right past the Woodman Drive on-ramp, around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The post said an eyewitness reported they saw a yellow or orange lowrider pickup or El Camino unhooking the generator.
Billie Gold Bubble Tea said the make of the generator can be found here.