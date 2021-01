DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Dayton Fire Department responded to a single-home fire around 10 p.m. Sunday night near the Cambell Street and Maitland Avenue.

According to the fire department, a generator malfunction seems to be the cause of the fire, resulting in severe damage to the back portion of the house. Smoke could be seen from I-75 Southbound for more than half an hour. As of now, no injuries are being reported.

This is a developing story.