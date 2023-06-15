** The video in the player above shows previous coverage related to the story below **

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Leaders from General Motors will be in Brookville on Friday for an unnamed announcement.

GM will be making a “positive plant manufacturing announcement,” according to a statement from the company. Local leaders and area officials will be at the DMAX plant in Brookville on Friday for the announcement.

It is not currently known what the announcement is, but 2 NEWS previously reported that GM received the green light from planners in Brookville. A site development plan for the lot next to 101 Campus Blvd. in Brookville and a new road connecting West Campus Blvd. to the south boundary of the GM property was approved by the city planners, our partners at the Eaton Register Herald originally reported.

2 NEWS will be at the announcement on Friday and will keep you updated on what we learn.