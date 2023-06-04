DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — General Motors (GM) could soon build a new building next to the DMAX plant in Brookville.

According to our partners at the Eaton Register Herald, the planning commission approved a site development plan for GM to make another building next door to 101 Campus Blvd. in Brookville. Additionally, the planners approved a new roadway, which would go from W. Campus Blvd. to the south boundary of the GM property.

Our partners report dirt moving could begin in July. The exact time for constructing the building is not known at this time, but is said by the Eaton Register Herald to be sometime after July. The timeline is described as a “complex question.”

After the construction begins, our partners found out it will take around two years to fully have everything completed.