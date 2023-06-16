** The video in the player above is from May 22, a few days after the shooting that took place at the Moraine DMAX plant on May 19. **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – GM leaders will make a “positive plant manufacturing announcement” Friday morning, the company said.

According to the release, leaders from General Motors will be at the DMAX plant in Brookville to make this public announcement at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

While the exact nature of the announcement is unknown, 2 NEWS previously reported that a site development plan had been approved by Brookville City Planners, according to our partners at the Eaton Register-Herald. This plan includes developing a lot neighboring the existing Brookville plant as well as building a new road connecting West Campus Boulevard to the southern boundary of the property.

