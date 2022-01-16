FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Card collectors are meeting to buy, sell and trade cards on Sunday in Fairborn.

At the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, card collectors will be meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16, according to the Gem City Sports Card Show.

Admission is free and the event will be held at 2800 Presidential Drive.

Gem City Sports Card Show said there will be sports cards, Pokemon cards, non-sports cards, autographs, wax boxes, single cards, supplies and graded cards.

There will be 60 tables of dealers and the first 50 customers to come through the door will receive a gift from Showcase Promotions.