DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some West Dayton residents will soon have a new way to get energy.

The Dayton City Commission has approved a solar array project that aims to harness the power of the sun and provide clean and sustainable energy for its residents.

The solar array will cover 253 acres near Little Richmond Road, which is enough for 22 thousand solar panels, each one standing less than 15 feet tall.

Those panels will generate enough power for 13 thousand homes each year.

The project will also include vegetation management operations and maintenance plans to ensure safe and reliable upkeep. The city commission approved rezoning the location Wednesday.

City leaders say they see this project as something a “forward-thinking city” should welcome.

“I believe that the city commission chose to advance the rezoning ordinance because they see this as something a sustainable forward-thinking city ought to embrace and reduce our reliance on carbon-based forms of electricity,” Tony Kroeger, Planning Division Manager for the City of Dayton, said.

The construction on the Gem City Solar project, which is being conducted by Ted Renewables, is set to begin late in 2024. The goal is to have it up and running in 2025.