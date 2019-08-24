Gem City Shine stage now under construction on Wayne Ave.

Production crews have started working to set up the massive stage for Sunday’s benefit event hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

James Dunlap, union steward for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), says 10 – 15 local stage hands are working with other production crew members to finish setting up in the next 24 hours.

Dunlap says all of those working on the crew have a lot of experience with large events like Gem City Shine.

“These guys are fantastic, they know what they’re doing and they have so many years of experience doing it and getting it done. So I think it’s going to go off without a hitch,” said Dunlap.

What was once an empty lot on Walnut and Fifth Avenue now holds a large staging area that Dunlap can hold 3,000 people.

“Tomorrow they’ll bring in lighting gear and all the sound gear and stuff like that. They’ll get all the production stuff, all the technical stuff set up,” explained Dunlap

Performers have not been confirmed although many rumors are swirling around Dayton. But regardless of who takes center stage, Dunlap is convinced the city of Dayton will see a good show.

“You’re going to see an amazing concert. You can go to YouTube and look up what large concerts look like and sound like, and that’s what it’s going to be like,” said Dunlap.

The following streets will be closed due to the event according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership:

Walnut between 4th and 5th street will be closed until Monday August 26 at 6 am.

The following streets will be closed from Sunday August 25 at 6 am to Monday August 26 at 6 am:

E 5th Street Patterson to Bainbridge St.

Wayne Ave E 4th to Hugo St.

Brown St Between E 5th & E 6th Streets

Jackson St. Between E 6th St and Wayne Ave.

Pine St. Between E 5th St & Gates St.

Gates St. Between Pine & Jackson Streets

Oregon District Neighborhood — Restricted Access