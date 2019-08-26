Gem City Shine helps attendees feel more connected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 20,000 tickets were given away and while there are no estimates yet, the crowd was likely much larger than that.

2 NEWS found several people in attendance that got in without tickets.

Ticket or no ticket, streets around the Oregon District were packed with people eager to just hear the A-list celebrities take the stage.

Doug Baker from Dayton said, “We parked pretty far away, we walked, we’re hearing it and it sounds good.”

All the big names were in Dayton because of one local man, Dave Chappelle, who at one point thanked the crowd saying, Thank you for allowing me to call this place home.”

Another Dayton resident, Jordan Pierce said, “I love Dave, I think it’s amazing what he’s doing.”

With all the big names on stage, people we spoke with said they felt more connected to the world around them. Wanda Lynn Gillis said, “It gives us a better understanding around the world of how people come together and support one another, no matter what state they are in.”

