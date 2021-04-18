Gem City Selfie Museum coming to the Miami Valley in the summer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An interactive museum is coming to the Miami Valley.

The “Gem City Selfie Museum” will have 21 interactive selfie rooms. The rooms will have vibrant colors with props and furnishings.

Founder NaAsiaha Simon said she was inspired to start the museum after she had brain surgery in 2020 and used color therapy and photo therapy during her recovery.

“Gem City will serve as a space to alleviate stress, depression and anxiety,” said Simon. “This space is so much bigger than anyone. It’s really for the community.”

Participants can take their own selfies with their cell phones or have pictures taken by a professional photographer inside the museum.

The museum is expected to open in the summer. It will be $25 per person for an hour inside.

For more information and updates, visit the museum’s Facebook page.