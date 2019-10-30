‘Gem City Rising’ summit explores investment opportunities in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley met with business executives Wednesday to discuss the future of Dayton.

It is part of a program called Gem City Rising, a day-long summit focused on investment opportunities in Dayton’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We get to see Dayton for what Dayton is. We get to see Dayton for what Dayton’s going to be, and we get, in success, both to help attract local investors to think better about what you have here, which is pretty amazing,” said Rick Jacobs, CEO of Accelerator for America.

The goal is to bring in more investors and continue economic growth for the Dayton area.

