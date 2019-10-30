1  of  2
Breaking News
Working fire reported at Dayton apartment building Miami County Sheriff looking for 2 missing juveniles

‘Gem City Rising’ summit explores investment opportunities in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Mayor Nan Whaley met with business executives Wednesday to discuss the future of Dayton.

It is part of a program called Gem City Rising, a day-long summit focused on investment opportunities in Dayton’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We get to see Dayton for what Dayton is. We get to see Dayton for what Dayton’s going to be, and we get, in success, both to help attract local investors to think better about what you have here, which is pretty amazing,” said Rick Jacobs, CEO of Accelerator for America.

The goal is to bring in more investors and continue economic growth for the Dayton area.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS