Gem City Market’s grand opening set for May 12

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photos/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s newest cooperative grocery store, Gem City Market, will celebrate its grand opening Wednesday, May 12.

After nearly six years of development, a concrete date has been set. Initially, construction was estimated to take until winter 2021. Soon, the community-owned grocery store will open its doors and offer not just groceries, but a deli, soup bar and a Third Perk coffee shop.

On top of food items, Gem City Market will offer:

  • Kitchen for classes and programs on nutrition and other topics, open to all
  • A community room
  • A mini health clinic

Leah Bahan-Harris, general manager at Gem City Market, said they created 25 jobs for the community as well.

For more information about Gem City Market, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS