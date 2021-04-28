Gem City Market’s grand opening set for May 12

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s newest cooperative grocery store, Gem City Market, will celebrate its grand opening Wednesday, May 12.
After nearly six years of development, a concrete date has been set. Initially, construction was estimated to take until winter 2021. Soon, the community-owned grocery store will open its doors and offer not just groceries, but a deli, soup bar and a Third Perk coffee shop.
On top of food items, Gem City Market will offer:
- Kitchen for classes and programs on nutrition and other topics, open to all
- A community room
- A mini health clinic
Leah Bahan-Harris, general manager at Gem City Market, said they created 25 jobs for the community as well.
For more information about Gem City Market, click here.