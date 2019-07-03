Gem City Market receives grant from The Grandview Foundation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The upcoming Gem City Market received a grant from a Kettering Health Network foundation to construct a teaching kitchen for resident physicians and community members.

The Grandview Foundation is awarding $260,000 to the market that is set to begin construction this summer and be completed in 2020.

More than $3 million has been raised for the market through multiple businesses and organizations in the Miami Valley, including other hospital networks like Premier Health and Dayton Children’s.

Gem City Market will be located in the 300 and 400 blocks of Salem Ave. in an area that is known as a food desert where access to healthy food is limited.

