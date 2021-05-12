Gem City Market opens to public Wednesday after 6 years of planning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gem City Market is finally opening Wednesday after six years of planning and over a year of construction.

The opening is big news for residents in West Dayton who have spent years without access to fresh foods.

The market is located on Salem Avenue and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It offers a variety of fresh groceries, a deli, soup bar and coffee shop.

There is also a culinary learning center for classes and programs on nutrition, a community room and a mini health clinic.

The store manager said she is looking forward to bringing convenience to community members who deserve better access to healthy options.

“I think to touch a community in general that hasn’t had access directly to fresh food and vegetables in a decade or more is going to be impacting,” said Leah Bahan-Harris, general manager of Gem City Market.

The market is Dayton’s first cooperative offering fresh groceries. To become a community partner with Gem City Market, click here