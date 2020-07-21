Gem City Market on track to open around holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Market construction continues, and one of the organization’s directors said they’re just months away from welcoming their first shoppers.

Kenya Baker, the community outreach director, said as long as no big delays happen, they’re on track to be open around the holidays.

She said concrete has been poured and steel beams are going up this week at Gem City Market’s Salem Avenue location. Baker said they’re encouraging people to go ahead and sign up for memberships, especially those who live in the 45402, 45405, 45406, 45417, and 45426 zip codes.

“With COVID-19, people are experiencing economic hardships, so please take advantage of those $10 memberships, they’re as valuable as a $100 membership,” said Baker.

Baker said they’re working with a national consulting firm to help with the co-op infrastructure.

They’re currently looking for a general manager and would love to hire locally, and are in the middle of a receipt drive.

“We want to make sure that what we stock our shelves with is what the community buys,” said Baker. “It’s important to us that we’re the source for the community’s groceries, so we urge everyone to go online and send their receipts in.”

Baker said they’re working to be able to open this winter and have continued construction during the pandemic. She adds being in this beginning construction phase has actually helped, because they’ve been able to tweak the designs to meet the current coronavirus guidelines.

“We’re just looking at pretty much what the nation’s norms are for grocery stores in terms of making sure that we’re providing adequate spacing for social distancing, proper markings, signage, things of that nature,” said Baker.

For more information on the Gem City Market, click here.