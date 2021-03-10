Gem City Market in ‘final stages’ of construction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gem City Market has been in the works for years. Now it’s under construction in West Dayton and will be complete in just a few weeks.

“Construction has really been going well overall,” said general manager of the market, Leah Bahan-Harris. “I would say with a 12 month completion, we are going to round out right around 15, and that’s in spite of COVID [and] all the challenges that the community faced in 2020. But the past few months have been really strong and we’re looking to announce our grand opening very soon.”

Bahan explained the grocery store, which is community-owned, will be a step toward correcting the food desert in West Dayton. But that’s just one of many functions of the new 15,800 square foot building on Salem Ave.

“The grocery store will be able to provide [change and] access to fresh groceries [and] products that a full service grocery store will carry,’ explained Bahan. “We’ll also have a clinic, a community kitchen and a community room where people can gather, learn and collaborate and grow as a community.”

Currently, shelving, freezers and many of the fixtures are already in place. When finished, the building will house a new deli and soup bar and a Third Perk coffee shop for community members to enjoy. Bahan-Harris said the store will also offer a variety of products that will range in price and quality for the convenience of various shoppers and membership holders. She said she expects all of that to come into fruition in the weeks and months ahead.

“Once our final completion date is done, we’re going to onboard our staff which will be between 20 to 25,” she said. “And then once we have our staff hired and construction is done, we’ll be in the store stocking the shelves, doing training and going through the opening process, but we’re really waiting to see once the final pieces of construction are done. We’re almost there.”

To learn more about how to become a member or a vendor for the grocery store, click here.