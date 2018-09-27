Gem City Market hosts community party
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - While the Gem City Market on Dayton's Westside is still months away, Thursday evening, the site of the future grocery hosted what they say is hopefully their first community party.
In May, The Gem City Market kicked off its capital campaign, and announced its plans as Dayton's first worker and community-owned cooperative grocery store.
Since then, they have raised over $2 million from organizations, stakeholders, and grants, which have allowed them to draw up some preliminary plans for what the upcoming store could look like.
Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m., they continued their effort to bring not only fun but much needed services to Dayton's westside.
They hosted a community potluck, health screenings were provided by both Premier and Kettering Health networks, kids activities, and a mobile food pantry were also present.
Etana Jacobi, manager of Hunger Hall Initiative, said having those along with other vendors present. represented the basic needs that are not being met currently for these residents.
"At our community meetings, we always talk about how we're not just building a market, we're not just building a grocery store, we're building a movement," said Jacobi. "So when we're really talking about what's going on tonight, yes we have a bouncy house and yes there will be a DJ, but we also have health screenings because our community is struggling with chronic disease. And we have food, With God's Grace, we have a mobile food pantry and we've had folks lined up since 2:45 p.m. in the rain getting ready to get food."
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.Read More »
-
Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.Read More »
-
Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store
A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.Read More »
-
Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park
A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.Read More »
-
Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town
Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.Read More »