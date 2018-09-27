Gem City Market hosts community party Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - While the Gem City Market on Dayton's Westside is still months away, Thursday evening, the site of the future grocery hosted what they say is hopefully their first community party.

In May, The Gem City Market kicked off its capital campaign, and announced its plans as Dayton's first worker and community-owned cooperative grocery store.

Since then, they have raised over $2 million from organizations, stakeholders, and grants, which have allowed them to draw up some preliminary plans for what the upcoming store could look like.

Thursday from 5:30-8 p.m., they continued their effort to bring not only fun but much needed services to Dayton's westside.

They hosted a community potluck, health screenings were provided by both Premier and Kettering Health networks, kids activities, and a mobile food pantry were also present.

Etana Jacobi, manager of Hunger Hall Initiative, said having those along with other vendors present. represented the basic needs that are not being met currently for these residents.

"At our community meetings, we always talk about how we're not just building a market, we're not just building a grocery store, we're building a movement," said Jacobi. "So when we're really talking about what's going on tonight, yes we have a bouncy house and yes there will be a DJ, but we also have health screenings because our community is struggling with chronic disease. And we have food, With God's Grace, we have a mobile food pantry and we've had folks lined up since 2:45 p.m. in the rain getting ready to get food."