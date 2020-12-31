Gem City Market expected to open in winter of 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton is getting a new grocery store and deli — after nearly six years of development Gem City Market is expected to open in the winter of 2021.

According to Leah Bahan-Harris, general manager at Gem City Market, hiring should begin soon and training will follow immediately. Harris said they will create 25 jobs for the community once finished.

As a “cooperative grocery store” more than 3,000 community partnerships have helped Gem City Market along the way. In fact, you can still become a community partner by clicking here and choosing an option.

The cooperative is currently in the process of choosing vendors for food as well.

Harris believes that Gem City Market, which will be located on Salem Avenue, will have a major impact on the 22,000 people living in the area due to the number of grocery stores that have closed since planning began.

For more information about Gem City Market, visit its website here.