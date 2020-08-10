Gem City Jam happening Monday with updated health, safety policies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gem City Jam is set to take place Monday at NCR Country Club to raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital, with a few changes to ensure the safety of those participating.

“Safety is our top priority at Dayton Children’s and we have worked closely with our infectious disease experts at the hospital to ensure that this event is a safe one for the golfers and volunteers,” said Jena Pado, executive director of Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The event has five big changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Everyone is wearing masks. Staff, volunteers, participants and visitors are all required to wear a mask and socially distance from one another. Online silent auction. To raise some additional funds a silent action will take place online so that people can participate via their smart phone. No dinner after the event. Usually a large dinner gathering takes place after the event but instead participants will watch short videos from patient ambassadors. Cart and course modifications. The rakes have been removed from the course and participants can request individual carts if they would prefer it. A chance to network with one another. Instead of the usual festivities that offer a chance to network, scheduled tee times will allow participants the chance to meet new people.